Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 21,800 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NCR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

