Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $75,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,551 shares of company stock valued at $51,952,538 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $617.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.