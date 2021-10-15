Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in comScore were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in comScore by 83,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

