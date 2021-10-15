Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 52,725 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Science Applications International worth $73,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC opened at $89.53 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

