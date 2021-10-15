Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,984 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Teradata worth $73,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

