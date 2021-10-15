Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,573 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

BFAM stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,130 shares of company stock worth $2,863,419. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

