Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $16,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

