Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

NYSE BLK opened at $892.51 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $895.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $866.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

