Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 27,149.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.