Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.07.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.