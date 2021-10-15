National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSA. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.