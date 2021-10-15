HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $870.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $680.00 to $870.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $763.48.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $789.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.21 and a 200-day moving average of $588.29. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

