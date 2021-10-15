Richard A. Gephardt Sells 3,300 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,442 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

