Richard A. Gephardt Sells 3,300 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
