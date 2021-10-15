Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.