Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Up 0.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 5,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 40,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QUISF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

