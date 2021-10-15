IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 528.50 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 525.50 ($6.87). Approximately 191,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 375,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519.50 ($6.79).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 549.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47). Insiders purchased 83 shares of company stock valued at $44,844 over the last three months.

IntegraFin Company Profile (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

