PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

