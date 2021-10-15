Barclays Lowers Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target to $19.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

