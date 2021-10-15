INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INDT opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $510.40 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.