Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

