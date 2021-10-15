Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $10,516,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. First Washington CORP lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

