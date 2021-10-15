IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Shares Down 1.4%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGGHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.598 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

IG Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

