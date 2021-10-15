Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 6,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

XX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.93 million and a P/E ratio of -33.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

