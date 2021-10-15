Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

SUPN stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

