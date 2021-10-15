Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 73,753 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.60% of Brady worth $75,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brady by 31.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brady by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.12 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

