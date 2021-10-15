SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,732 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

FLR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

