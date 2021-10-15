SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 482 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $244.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

