SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

