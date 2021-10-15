Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Down 4.2%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 14,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,023,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 204.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

