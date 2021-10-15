$0.37 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 594.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 30,064.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,540,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

