Analysts Expect Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graham will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graham.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Graham by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Graham has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 million, a PE ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

