Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $459.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.40.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
