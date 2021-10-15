Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $459.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

