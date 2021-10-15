Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,250.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe acquired 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe purchased 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.96. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

