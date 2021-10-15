Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of CDDRF opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.93.

CDDRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

