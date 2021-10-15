Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GLTO opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the first quarter worth $81,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

