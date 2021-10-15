Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5747 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.84%. This is an increase from Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

