ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

