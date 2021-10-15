ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 18,477 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NOV by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 139,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

