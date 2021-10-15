ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.