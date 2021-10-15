ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $389,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

