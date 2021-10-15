Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.