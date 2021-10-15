ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $82.08 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

