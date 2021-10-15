1,819 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,675.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

