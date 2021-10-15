Trexquant Investment LP Has $209,000 Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,178,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.90 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

