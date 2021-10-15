Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,060 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 72.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Unitil stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $693.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.70%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

