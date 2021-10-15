Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSTG stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

