Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

