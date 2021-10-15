Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

Avaya stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.17 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

