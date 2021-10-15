Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $142,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 66,372 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.