Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $7,153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

OLLI opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,601. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

